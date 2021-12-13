The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) annual Farm-to-School grant is now open for applications. This competitive grant program is designed to improve access to local foods and increase agricultural and nutrition literacy. The list of eligible applicants is broad and includes schools, non-profits, local agencies, agricultural producers and more.
There are several grant tracks to choose from, including turnkey grants that offer simple pre-designed projects built around model program designs. Applications for projects led by and/or designed to support BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, (and) People of Color) are being prioritized in this year’s grant round. Awards of up to $500,000 are available depending on the grant track and applicants must show matching support, either in cash or in-kind services, equal to 25 percent of the total project budget.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 10 at 11:59 p.m.
For more information, go to: https://www.fns.usda.gov/cfs/farm-school-grant-program
