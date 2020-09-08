Used Book Sale In Downtown St. Johnsbury To Benefit St. Johnsbury School PTO

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Boxcar & Caboose Bookshop will host a used book sale with all proceeds going to the St. Johnsbury School PTO (Parent Teachers Organization), on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Boxcar & Caboose is located on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury.
Used book donations may be dropped off at the Boxcar & Caboose on Thursday and Friday from 2-5 p.m.
All participants and shoppers are reminded that the Governor’s mask mandate requires masks inside public establishments or outside when six feet of distancing cannot be maintained.
Scott and Joelle Beck are excited to offer the first, school-year-used book sale to the community: “This is a wonderful opportunity for us to give back to the St. Johnsbury School PTO. Our six children spent a combined 62 years at the St. Johnsbury School. We are extremely thankful for the care and instruction they were given.”
“This is our fourth used book sale of the summer, and we are planning three more for the fall. All proceeds from these sales go to area non-profits during a very difficult time. The increased foot traffic provides a needed boost for downtown stores and restaurants that are reopening.”
Scott Beck is Boxcar & Caboose’s person of contact for this event. He can be reached at (802) 274-0201.
