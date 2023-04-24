NEWPORT — Thanks to the University of Vermont Extension Community Nutrition Education program, Life Skills students at North Country Union High School (NCUHS) in Newport will be better prepared for independent living after high school.

For six weeks from January to March, Extension Nutrition Educator Katie Black taught a free nutrition and culinary education series through the newly established North Country Supervisory Union’s (NCSU) Family Resource Center. The center supports learning opportunities for students and community members that address employment, financial literacy, positive psychology and skill development.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.