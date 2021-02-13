BURLINGTON, VT — Good nutrition and daily active play can help kids grow up healthy.
To help them learn life-long healthy eating and activity habits, the University of Vermont Extension’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) is offering a free, six-week class for grades 3-6 students.
The Choose Health: Food, Fun and Fitness curriculum will be taught via Zoom on consecutive Tuesdays from March 2 to April 6 from 4-5 p.m. Registrations will be accepted at http://go.uvm.edu/choosehealth until Feb. 16 or the course fills. Space is limited, so early registration is advised.
Each lesson will focus on a different health behavior goal and involve a 20-minute active game and step-by-step instructions to prepare a healthy recipe. Topics include choosing healthy beverages, adding more fruits and vegetables, understanding nutrition facts labels, eating more whole grains, alternatives to high-fat, high-sugar foods and the importance of breakfast.
Participants also will receive a weekly newsletter with nutritious recipes and tips for the whole family to get and stay active and healthy. Each issue will include suggestions for parents, such as helping their child set and meet goals related to each lesson or prepare the recipes in the newsletter.
For more information, contact EFNEP educator Kate Bilinski at (802) 773-3349, ext. 271, or kate.bilinski@uvm.edu. Please contact her by Feb. 16 if requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.