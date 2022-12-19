Vanessa Chausheva To Participate In Workshop For Youth Leaders In English Teaching

WOODSVILLE, NH — Woodsville High School’s Vanessa Chausheva, Class of 2023, has been selected as a participant in the U.S. Department of State’s Workshop for Youth Leaders in English Teaching. The workshop will take place in Washington, D.C. in April 2023. Vanessa is an exchange student from Bulgaria and has been a great addition to WHS.
Participation in this program is funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA).
The Workshop for Youth Leaders in English Teaching (WYLET ) is a program of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs for select exchange students on the FLEX and YES programs.
WYLET builds on the U.S. experience through an intensive, week-long training program for aspiring English language teachers in Washington, DC. The Workshop cultivates skills specific to teaching English, such as student-centered methodology, effective use of technology, classroom management, organization skills, and lesson design and delivery. Participants are expected to organize or participate in teaching English upon returning to their home communities.
