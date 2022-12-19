Vanessa Chausheva To Participate In Workshop For Youth Leaders In English Teaching
Vanessa Chausheva

WOODSVILLE, NH — Woodsville High School’s Vanessa Chausheva, Class of 2023, has been selected as a participant in the U.S. Department of State’s Workshop for Youth Leaders in English Teaching. The workshop will take place in Washington, D.C. in April 2023. Vanessa is an exchange student from Bulgaria and has been a great addition to WHS.

Participation in this program is funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA).

