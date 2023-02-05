MONTPELIER, VT — The Vermont Agency of Education recently announced Vermont’s Presidential Scholar recipients and honorable mentions for the 2022-2023 school year in a recognition ceremony at the Vermont State House.

These outstanding students were selected based on nominations from teachers, administrators and fellow students. Presidential scholars are recognized in three categories; general, arts and career technical education. Among this year’s scholars are technologists, writers, student leaders, advocates, mentors and volunteers. This year’s group of scholars includes students working to destigmatize mental health, bring new facilities to their schools, prioritize equity in their school libraries, found new school clubs, master the trumpet, and teach other students code.

