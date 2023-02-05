MONTPELIER, VT — The Vermont Agency of Education recently announced Vermont’s Presidential Scholar recipients and honorable mentions for the 2022-2023 school year in a recognition ceremony at the Vermont State House.
These outstanding students were selected based on nominations from teachers, administrators and fellow students. Presidential scholars are recognized in three categories; general, arts and career technical education. Among this year’s scholars are technologists, writers, student leaders, advocates, mentors and volunteers. This year’s group of scholars includes students working to destigmatize mental health, bring new facilities to their schools, prioritize equity in their school libraries, found new school clubs, master the trumpet, and teach other students code.
“Vermont’s presidential scholar class of 2023 exemplifies the best of Vermont Education,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “Each of these students have excelled academically, through either traditional or non-traditional learning experiences, and both in many cases. They are responsible citizens, committed to their community, demonstrating leadership in their schools and serving as an example for their peers. I congratulate the students and their families for this impressive achievement.”
Area Vermont 2023 Presidential Scholars were named in the following categories:
General Category: Tovahn Vitols, Rivendell Academy in Orford, N.H.
Arts Category: Matthew Califano, Craftsbury Academy; Honorable Mention — Alexander Califano, Craftsbury Academy.
Career Technical Education (CTE) Category: Jaden Gallup, North Country Career Center (North Country Union High School in Newport); Haley Michaud, Green Mountain Technology & Career Center (Hazen Union High School in Hardwick).
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of President Lyndon Johnson to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.
The Vermont Presidential Scholars Program recognizes graduating high school seniors who show outstanding scholarship, leadership and service to their communities.
Vermont scholars for the general and CTE categories will be invited to apply to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which will announce its winners in May 2023. Additional Vermont students are invited to apply by the U.S. Department of Education based on their SAT and/or ACT scores. Each year, up to 161 students are named as national Presidential Scholars – one of the highest honors for high school students. A complete list of recipients for the 2022 national award can be found on the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program webpage (https://www2.ed.gov/programs/psp/index.html).
