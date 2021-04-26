Both 2020 Vermont Brain Bee (VBB) winner, Theresa Christiansen, a senior at Mount Mansfield Union High School, and 2021 VBB winner, Anita Surmacz, a senior at St. Johnsbury Academy, participated in the USA Brain Bee Championships, a neuroscience competition for teenagers from 13 to 19 years of age, April 10-11.
The 2020 competition was postponed due to the onset of the pandemic. The event was hosted by the Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, Ohio and streamed live via Zoom with a live award ceremony on April 11.
Christiansen and Surmacz were two of 67 first-place Brain Bee chapter winners from 30 states that competed in the USA event. Contestants were tested on their knowledge of such topics as intelligence, emotions, memory, sleep, vision, hearing, sensations, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, addiction and brain research. The competition features five subtests: a neuroanatomy practical exam; a brain imaging exam; a patient diagnosis exam; a clinical applications exam; and a written exam.
Christiansen and Surmacz each said they enjoyed being able to compete in this challenging experience and are looking forward to further exploring the field of neuroscience in college.
Norbert Myslinski, Ph.D., a professor at the University of Maryland who founded the Regional and International Brain Bee 23 years ago, said, “Its purpose is to motivate young students to learn about the human brain and inspire them to seek careers in the basic and clinical neurosciences to help treat and find cures for brain disorders. We build better brains to fight brain disorders.”
For more information, visit vermontbrainbee.com and TheBrainBee.org.
