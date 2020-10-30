The annual state-wide Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program is underway in Vermont. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invites students from pre-K to 12th grade to create designs featuring ducks, swans, or geese in their natural habitats.
Designs are judged in four age categories, with awards for first, second and third places and honorable mentions. Entries must be received by March 15, 2021.
The Vermont Best of Show entry will compete with contest winners from other states in a national competition in Washington D.C. The first-place national winning design is used to create the Federal Junior Duck Stamp.
Modeled after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s annual Federal Duck Stamp competition, the Junior Duck Stamp contest is part of an educational curriculum that teaches students about waterfowl, the importance of wetlands and habitat conservation.
The Federal Junior Duck Stamp Program is an arts- and science-based curriculum that teaches wetlands and waterfowl conservation to students in kindergarten through high school. The program incorporates scientific and wildlife management principles into a visual arts curriculum. Through this program, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service introduces the Federal Duck Stamp program and the National Wildlife Refuge System to participants.
The Junior Duck Stamp program has increased in popularity significantly since its inception in 1989 and even more since the implementation of a national art contest and stamp in 1993. More than 27,000 students enter the Junior Ducks Stamp program each year. Hundreds of thousands of students have been educated on the importance of waterfowl and wetlands conservation since the enactment of the Junior Duck Stamp legislation.
The Junior Duck Stamp art contest begins each fall when students submit their artwork to a state contest. At the state level, students are judged in four groups according to grade level: Group I, pre K-3; Group II, 4-6; Group III, 7-9; and Group IV, 10-12. Three first, second and third place entries are selected for each group. A “Best of Show” is selected by the judges from the first-place winners regardless of their grade.
Each state’s Best of Show is then entered into the national Junior Duck Stamp contest. The winning design from the national contest is used to create the Junior Duck Stamp for the following year. Junior Duck Stamps are sold by the U.S. Postal Service and at National Wildlife Refuges for $5 per stamp.
Proceeds from the sale of Junior Duck Stamp support conservation education, and provide awards and scholarships for students, teachers and schools that participate in the program.
Contest rules and entry forms are currently available for download at the following web site: https://www.fws.gov/birds/education/junior-duck-stamp-conservation-program.php.
For more information on the contest call the Silvio O. Conte National Fish & Wildlife Refuge at (802) 962-5240, ext. 112. Businesses or organizations who would like to sponsor this program are encouraged to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
