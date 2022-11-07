The annual state-wide Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program is underway in Vermont. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invites students from pre-K to 12th grade to create designs featuring ducks, swans or geese in their natural habitats. Designs are judged in four age categories, with awards for first, second and third places and honorable mentions. Entries must be received by March 15, 2023.

The Vermont Best of Show entry will compete with contest winners from other states in a national competition in Washington D.C. The first-place national winning design is used to create the Federal Junior Duck Stamp. Proceeds from the sale of Junior Duck Stamps support conservation education by providing awards and scholarships for students, teachers and schools.

