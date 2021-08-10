SHELBURNE, VT — Shelburne Farms and Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT) are offering a year-long professional learning program through their Vermont Feed partnership: the Northeast Farm to School Institute. This important initiative supports selected schools in designing and implementing effective, school-wide Farm to School (FTS) programs — that have proven more important than ever through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After sixteen months of reimagining learning during the pandemic, some changes are proving to be more than simply a bandaid to ride out a tumultuous year,” explains Betsy Rosenbluth, Vermont Feed project director, “shifts we came to rely on include: utilizing more outdoor learning spaces, increasing access to school meals, investing in a more resilient local food system that withstood pandemic-fueled infrastructure crises, and appreciating the power of community to effect change.”
The programs resulting from the Northeast Farm to School Institute seek to create a culture of wellness, improve food quality and access, engage students in agriculture and nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems. Vermont Feed recently announced the area teams selected for the 2021-22 Northeast Farm to School Institute: Danville School and Peacham Elementary School.
In its 12th year, the Institute has supported the programs of well over 100 schools and districts, impacting tens of thousands of students by embedding farm to school into school communities.
Outdoor Classrooms
Onsite gardens have been a mainstay of Farm to School programming, and during the pandemic were a safe alternative to indoor learning spaces. At the Parent Child Center of Rutland, staff devoted non-work hours to organize raised bed building days, planting days, and worked to ensure an equitable classroom schedule so all children could gain access to the garden space.
Vermont Feed is a Farm to School partnership project of Shelburne Farms and NOFA-Vt. Their “3c model” catalyzes change through the cafeteria, classroom and community to improve knowledge, attitudes and behaviors toward healthy eating, local purchasing and the food system. NOFA-VT is an association of farmers, gardeners and consumers, promoting an economically viable, ecologically sound, and socially just Vermont agricultural system that benefits all living things.
