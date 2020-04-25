JEFFERSONVILLE, VT — To acknowledge the heroism and sacrifice of Vermont’s medical and service personnel in the fight against COVID-19, the Vermont Holocaust Memorial (VTHM) recently announced the launch of an essay competition that will challenge Vermont students to reflect on those neighbors and relatives on the front lines against this historic threat and how their values reflect those rescuers of the World War II Holocaust. The Memorial is the State’s sole voice for advocating Holocaust education as a means of transmitting the tragic lessons of the Holocaust to combat antisemitism and intolerance.
“VTHM is inviting Vermont students, elementary through high school, to honor a person or group who has helped in arguably the greatest ‘rescue’ of modern times,” said Debora Steinerman, president and co-founder of VTHM. “This hero can be a doctor, nurse, religious leader, volunteer organization, nurse, grocery clerk or a neighbor, friend, parent, delivery person – anyone or any group.”
“Our message: ‘Ordinary people CAN AND ARE DOING extraordinary things, often at great risk.’ This is the only way people survived during the Holocaust, and the way Vermonters, and all Americans, will survive this current crisis.”
For additional information and contest guidelines, visit: VTHM 2020 Essay Contest (https://www.holocaustmemorial-vt.org/2020essaycontest)
