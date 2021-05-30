The Vermont Humanities Council is offering free online training for childcare providers that includes free books and credits. Once registered, free books can be picked up for use in the class and classroom at the local libraries in Barton, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Hardwick or Hyde Park.
Never Too Early: Social-Emotional Development Through Children’s Literature. This training has been developed for any professional who works with young children. This training is for those who want to discuss children’s literature, consider social-emotional development in the context of literature, and share curriculum development ideas with fellow professionals.
Training Format and Expectations:
1. Before registering for the training, participants will receive a personal email from lead instructor, Leanne Porter. This communication will give participants the opportunity to learn more about the workshop and to ensure it’s a good fit.
2. After registering, students will pick up a set of free picture books from their local library (Barton, Greensboro, Hardwick Craftsbury or Hyde Park). Books will be available through June 7.
3. Students will review a PowerPoint presentation that includes some short articles and poses some fundamental questions about social development and literacy.
4. On Tuesday, June 15 at 6 pm, a 1.5-hour Zoom session will be held where the group will discuss the books, the questions in the PowerPoint and some curriculum planning ideas.
5. Students will find feedback from instructors in a Google Classroom and have the opportunity to add input, ask questions, and offer feedback to the other students.
6. Students will receive activity cards in the mail that can be used in their classrooms and provide examples for the final project.
7. A second short PowerPoint will be provided for students to review. Each student will be paired with another to work on a final project.
8. On Tuesday, June 22 at 6 pm, a final 1.5-hour Zoom session will be held to provide an opportunity for student pairs to discuss their final projects with the full group.
9. Instructors will send an email with feedback to each student.
10. Students will submit a course evaluation and will be sent developmental literacy cards in the mail as a thank you for
participating.
If all components of the workshop are completed and all expectations met, students will receive six credits for their Building Bright Futures accounts. Certificates of attendance will also be available.
Email Leanne Porter at leannealporter@gmail.com to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.