COLCHESTER, VT — Vermont Public and the Agency of Education have launched an Education Ambassadors program to develop educational resources and support teachers using public media programming.
The new program will connect educators to quality curriculum, radio, video, podcasts and interactives. Ten experienced educators will assist Vermont teachers in discovering and using public media resources by providing new access points for free, standards-based, multimedia teacher resources, as well as creating “click-ready” teacher resources to local content.
The launch of the program was funded by a contribution from Bob and Karen Allen of Dorset. Bob Allen is a member of the Vermont Public board of directors.
“As a former sixth-grade teacher, I know how important it is to have free access to high-quality multimedia resources that align with educational goals,” said Scott Finn, president and CEO of Vermont Public. “Thanks to Bob and Karen, we’re able to launch this program to support our hard-working educators.”
This program is part of a partnership between Vermont Public and the Vermont Agency of Education.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our partnership with Vermont Public has supported teachers, students and families with high quality educational resources,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “This initiative, building on educators’ expertise, will ensure that all Vermont teachers continue to have the support and expertise they need to include these resources in high quality, creative, and engaging instruction.”
The ambassadors have a variety of educational backgrounds and come from all regions of Vermont. The group meets monthly over a two-year term. The 2022-2024 ambassadors are:
● Maria Davies, DEI coordinator, Technology & Career Development, Lamoille North Supervisory District
● Sam Hagen, executive director of Go Global VT
● Lindy Johnson, literacy coach, Essex Westford School District.
● Ainaka Luna, World Language teacher and DEI coach, Hinesburg Community School, part of Champlain Valley School District
● Karen McCalla, 2022 Vermont Teacher of the Year, teacher librarian and technology integration specialist at Mill River Unified Union School District
● Sam Nelson, Middle Level Humanities teacher, Shelburne Community School, part of Champlain Valley School District
● Stefanie Seng, school counselor, The Warren School, Harwood Unified School District
● Mary Schell, Community + School coordinator at White River Supervisory Union
● Caty Sutton, co-principal and curriculum director, Randolph Middle and High School, part of Orange Southwest School District
● Julia Wayne, preschool teacher and Early Childhood special educator at Hinesburg Community School, part of Champlain Valley School District
“As an early childhood special educator, lifelong musician, and mother of three young children, my goal as an Education Ambassador is to foster a lasting educational connection for all learners by helping to implement creative programming,” said Wayne.
