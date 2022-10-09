COLCHESTER, VT — Vermont Public and the Agency of Education have launched an Education Ambassadors program to develop educational resources and support teachers using public media programming.

The new program will connect educators to quality curriculum, radio, video, podcasts and interactives. Ten experienced educators will assist Vermont teachers in discovering and using public media resources by providing new access points for free, standards-based, multimedia teacher resources, as well as creating “click-ready” teacher resources to local content.

