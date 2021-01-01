Vermont’s representatives in Washington, DC — Sen. Patrick Leahy and Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Peter Welch — recognized 28 young Vermonters who are being nominated to the United States Service Academies, Class of 2025, including three from the Northeast Kingdom.
Each year the Vermont delegation hosts a reception at the Vermont State House for the nominees. However, for everyone’s safety because of COVID-19, this year’s ceremony was held virtually on Dec. 30.
This year’s nominees were selected by Leahy, Sanders and Welch through a competitive vetting process, and forwarded to the Academies for final decisions.
Selected area students include:
• Matthew Durgin, of Cabot, U.S. Military Academy; nominated by Leahy, Sanders and Welch.
• Fletcher Foote, of Newport, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy; nominated by Leahy.
During the virtual ceremony, remarks were given by Leahy, Sanders and Welch, and photos were displayed of each of the awardees. The following is a few of the remarks made by the Washington delegation:
“Thank you to the young Vermonters who are willing to serve our country. Lead fellow Americans in that sacred duty,” said Leahy, D-Vt.
“Clearly the work that you are doing, and will be doing is enormously important. You are there to protect our Constitution and to defend our nation, and I thank you and applaud you,” said Sanders, I-Vt.
“You’ve committed yourself to service, you’ve performed with the effort required to be where you are today. I want to express my gratitude, appreciation and thanks,” said Welch, D-Vt.
The nominees will now be forwarded to the academies for the final decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.