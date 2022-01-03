United States Senators, Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and U.S. Rep Peter Welch recognized 10 young Vermonters who are being nominated to the United States Service Academies, Class of 2026. Each year the Vermont delegation hosts a reception at the Vermont State House for the nominees. This year’s ceremony was held virtually via livestream video.
The names of this year’s nominees, selected by Leahy, Sanders, and Welch through a competitive vetting process, and forwarded to the Academies for final decisions, are:
• Kayden Burke, of Milton, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
• Peter Carlson, of Brandon, U.S. Naval Academy.
• Leonardo Carranza Vaquiz, of Rutland, U.S. Military Academy.
• Adam Dufour, of Windsor, U.S. Military Academy.
• Fletcher Foote, of Newport, U.S. Air Force Academy.
• Alexander Lanpher, of Northfield, U.S. Naval Academy.
• Ethan Shopland, of East Hardwick, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
• Mara Stephens, of Montpelier, U.S. Naval Academy.
• Alexander Stockwell, of Northfield, U.S. Military Academy.
•. Christian Titus, of Barre, U.S. Military Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.