Vermont State University-Lyndon Upward Bound Begins 43rd Summer Program; Welcomes the LI Upward Bound Program For Their First Summer

Vermont State University-Lyndon Upward Bound program has begun their 43rd annual Summer Residential Program and recently welcomed the Lyndon Institute Upward Bound program for their first summer program. (Courtesy photo)
The Vermont State University-Lyndon Upward Bound program has begun their 43rd annual Summer Residential Program and recently welcomed the Lyndon Institute Upward Bound program for their first summer program. Fifty-four students from the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and the North Country of New Hampshire are participating in this year’s six-week program.
The summer started off with a group trip to Nature’s Classroom in Ocean Park, Maine for the LI Upward Bound students. Nature’s Classroom is an environmental education program that emphasizes outdoor education and team building. Activities at Nature’s Classroom included trail walks, environmental survival challenges and a science fair, with each night ending with singing. While on this trip students toured the University of Southern Maine, Southern Maine Community College, and Central Maine Community College.
The VTSU-Lyndon Upward Bound program started their summer with a leadership excursion to Washington, D.C. to experience the nation’s capital. The trip was a non-stop, action packed adventure which included visits to the Smithsonian Museums, many national monuments, Arlington National Cemetery, the Holocaust Museum, the National Zoo and the Capitol Building.
The Upward Bound students are staying on the VTSU-Lyndon campus for the academic program which focuses on SAT preparation, college math and writing, science and foreign language. Additionally, students will collectively volunteer over 2,100 hours of community service in the towns of Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury with the area’s hospitals, daycares, non-profits and locally-owned businesses. Throughout the summer program students have the opportunity to experience life on a college campus, participate in leadership and cultural activities, explore careers, tour additional college campuses, and prepare for their future as college students.
The Upward Bound Program at VTSU-Lyndon and the LI Upward Bound Program are five-year programs and combined, bring over two million dollars in federal funding to the NEK and North Country of NH. This funding allows Upward Bound to continue to not only continue to serve students, schools, and alumni of the program, but also expand services to more students.
Upward Bound is one of the federally funded TRIO Educational Opportunity programs under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965. VTSU-Lyndon Upward Bound was founded in 1980 and works each year with 75 high school students who are first generation college bound, and come from modest income backgrounds. Upward Bound students come from eight participating high schools, and are committed to achieving their postsecondary dreams. For more information about VTSU-Lyndon Upward Bound, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound office at (802) 626-5000.
The LI Upward Bound Program was founded in 2022 and works each year with 60 LI students who are first-generation college bound and come from modest income backgrounds. For more information about the LI Upward Bound Program, contact Lindsay Carpenter at (802) 535-3634 or Lindsay.carpenter@lyndoninstitute.org.
