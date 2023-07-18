Vermont State University-Lyndon Upward Bound Begins 43rd Summer Program; Welcomes the LI Upward Bound Program For Their First Summer
Vermont State University-Lyndon Upward Bound program has begun their 43rd annual Summer Residential Program and recently welcomed the Lyndon Institute Upward Bound program for their first summer program. (Courtesy photo)

The Vermont State University-Lyndon Upward Bound program has begun their 43rd annual Summer Residential Program and recently welcomed the Lyndon Institute Upward Bound program for their first summer program. Fifty-four students from the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and the North Country of New Hampshire are participating in this year’s six-week program.

The summer started off with a group trip to Nature’s Classroom in Ocean Park, Maine for the LI Upward Bound students. Nature’s Classroom is an environmental education program that emphasizes outdoor education and team building. Activities at Nature’s Classroom included trail walks, environmental survival challenges and a science fair, with each night ending with singing. While on this trip students toured the University of Southern Maine, Southern Maine Community College, and Central Maine Community College.

