BURLINGTON, VT – A group of 28 newly-appointed young leaders from across the state met recently week to convene the first meeting of the Vermont State Youth Council. The full-day session, held at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier, brought together a diverse group of youth across ages, grades, genders, lived experiences, policy interests, and other characteristics. The Council is charged with providing Gov. Phil Scott and state legislators advice and recommendations on policies that impact young Vermonters.

The Vermont State Youth Council was established through Act 109, signed into law in May 2022. The application process to join the Council opened in September, and more than 200 applications were submitted in less than a month.

