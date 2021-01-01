The Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network recently received a $1,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Spark Connecting Community grant program. The grant will help further the network’s mission of promoting anti-racism in schools through student leadership.
“We envision a Vermont that acknowledges how racism is historically and institutionally embedded and takes seriously our ethical obligation to end racism,” said Kyle Mitchell, a student member from Middlebury Union High School.
The Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network was founded this summer to bring a diverse group of students together from around the state to advocate for anti-racist educations. The network endeavors to make an impact by undertaking projects in schools, such as encouraging curriculum changes and changes in statewide school policies.
One idea being considered is using the VCF grant money to purchase racially inclusive and anti-racist books that amplify diverse voices for elementary schools around Vermont. Then students members of the network may go into schools, via Zoom, to present an activity and discussion based around the books.
One student member sums up why it is so vital to start with the youngest Vermonters: “Racism is driven by mindsets, unconscious biases, and how our brains are structured so if we can get young people into anti-racist habits early on, it is likely that these habits will stick with them into adulthood,” said Olivia Miller, a student at Champlain Valley Union High School.
The Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network represents 8 of the 14 counties in Vermont: Addison, Windsor, Chittenden, Washington, Rutland, Windham, Bennington and Essex. The high schools represented are Middlebury High School, Woodstock Union High School, Mount Mansfield Union High school, Champlain Valley Union High School, South Burlington High School, Harwood Union High School, West Rutland High School, Leland And Gray, Vergennes High School, Proctor High School, White River Valley High School, Montpelier High School, Arlington Memorial High School and Thetford Academy.
The goal of Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network is to have representatives from every county with an emphasis on students and teachers of color. Anyone interested in being involved in the network — a students, students, a teacher, or student group — is encouraged to email antiracismvtschools@gmail.com.
The Spark Connecting Community grant program puts building and nurturing community front and center. The Foundation aims to support the work happening throughout Vermont’s 251 towns that builds social capital. These grants — where a small amount can make a big difference — are intended to light the spark that keeps Vermonters healthy and happy.
The Vermont Community Foundation inspires giving and brings people and resources together to make a difference in Vermont. A family of hundreds of funds and foundations, the VCF provides the advice, investment vehicles and back-office expertise that make it easy for the people who care about Vermont to find and fund the causes they love. The heart of the VCF’s work is closing the opportunity gap — the divide that leaves too many Vermonters struggling to get ahead, no matter how hard they work. The VCF is aligning its time, energy and discretionary resources on efforts that provide access to early care and learning, pathways to college and career training, support for youth and families, and community and economic vitality. Visit vermontcf.org or call (802) 388-3355 for more information.
