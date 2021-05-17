RANDOLPH CENTER, VT — 2021 marks the 12th annual Vermont Technical College Honors Celebration, a chance to celebrate students’ success. These students have demonstrated the hard work, commitment and dedication needed to succeed in rigorous programs, and soon will be leaders in their professions. They are joining a history of students recognized for academic excellence and college service, and are receiving recognition by professional societies.
• Alexander Laflamme, of Monroe, N.H., has been recognized for American Society of Civil Engineers, Vermont Section, Greatest Academic Development Award.
• Malcolm Putvain, of Wolcott, has been recognized for Student Engineering Technician of the Year.
• Lynn King, of Orleans, has been recognized for Alpha Delta Nu.
• Carolyn McTigue, of Marshfield, has been recognized for Alpha Delta Nu.
• Elizabeth Marsh, of North Stratford, N.H., has been recognized for Alpha Delta Nu.
• Louise LaChance-Harrison, of Derby Line, has been recognized for Alpha Delta Nu.
• Wesley Nutter, of Newport Center, has been recognized for Alpha Delta Nu.
• Kasey Long, of Cabot, has been recognized for Phi Theta Kappa.
• Patricia Mulligan, of Cabot, has been recognized for Phi Theta Kappa and J. Edward Marceau Memorial Scholarship Award.
• Harrison Klein, of Lisbon, N.H., has been recognized for Phi Theta Kappa and Tau Alpha Pi Honor Society.
• Lara Cilwik, of Derby, has been recognized for Sigma Theta Tau.
• Joshua Lavine, of Albany, has been recognized for Tau Alpha Pi Honor Society.
• Rebecca Robertson, of St. Johnsbury, has been recognized for Ruth Freeman Memorial Award for Architectural & Building Engineering Technology.
• Lawrence Chadderton, of Danville, has been recognized for Resident (non-RA) of the year.
