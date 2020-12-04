This school year, the Vermont Brain Bee (VBB) presents the Virtual Brain Club, a weekly series of neuroscience sessions featuring prominent neuroscientists from around the state. The VBB is a day of neuroscience exploration and competition for Vermont high school students at the University of Vermont each February. This event will take place virtually on Feb. 13, 2021.
VBB is promoting its December sessions, which feature Dr. Sharon Leach, neuropsychologist and Dr. Feyza Basoglu, pediatric psychiatrist. The Dec. 8th and 15th sessions will feature an in-depth look at brain disorders and interactive case studies for students to diagnose. Session 9 covers childhood and psychiatric disorders, while session 10 will dive into the symptoms of injury and addiction.
These sessions are a free one-hour helping of the weird, wacky and fascinating world of your brain, from sleep to memory, movement and behavior. VBB aims to make neuroscience accessible and relevant to everyone. For interested students, sessions can be an essential resource to prepare for the VBB taking place in February and a way to meet like-minded teens.
Sessions are facilitated by Lisa Bernardin, VBB coordinator, and Theresa Christiansen, VBB intern, and are run via Zoom. The goal with these presentations is to provide a virtual science opportunity for those who have lost them due to COVID-19. VBB has seen growing numbers of participants since it began September, and welcome all interested high school students, regardless of their previous neuroscience experience. Attendees are encouraged to consider participating in the Vermont Brain Bee and to spread awareness of the program to their schools and peers.
Each session requires a free registration in advance. Register now on the front page of the website, vermontbrainbee.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.