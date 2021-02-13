WINOOSKI, VT — High school students and parents, whether you’re college-bound, training-bound or not sure, College & Career Pathways is the one-stop online resource and month-long virtual event for you.
Throughout the month of March, Vermont Student Assistance Corp. (VSAC) will offer live virtual workshops, led by local experts, who give you the how-to and answer your questions.
Workshops like:
• Identifying Your Career Interests: Wednesday, March 3, 3-4 p.m.
• Short-Term Training Options: Thursday, March 4, 6:30–7:30 p.m.
• I Wish I Knew That! Programs to Pursue Before You Graduate: Tuesday, March 9, 6:30–7:30 p.m.
• Navigating Virtual Campus Visits & Admissions: Tuesday, March 16, 6:30–7:30 p.m.
• Financial Aid & Managing College Costs: Tuesday, March 23, 6:30–7:30 p.m.
• Supporting Your Teen’s Career Search: Wednesday, March 24, 6:30–7:30 p.m.
• Scholarships—Free Money: Tuesday, March 30, 6:30–7:30 p.m.
VSAC will also partner with more than 10 Vermont colleges and training programs to offer live virtual tours and info sessions. Check out the complete line-up of workshops and virtual tours, go to https://www.vsac.org/plan/college-career-pathways and register to save a spot. All presentations will be recorded and available for later viewing as well.
The pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of education and training that all Vermonters must have to fill essential roles in our communities – like health care, mental health, technology and manufacturing. In fact, all of Vermont’s high-growth, high-wage jobs require education and training after high school. Discovering the path that best fits your individual needs and interests starts with College & Career Pathways.
The new online format includes videos and guided questions for Vermont high school students and their families. Each video features local experts, who will walk you through options, concrete next steps, and how to find the right resources to pursue your education and career goals.
While College & Career Pathways is primarily intended for 10th- and 11th-grade students, there is plenty of information for older or younger students depending on where you’re at in your planning process.
Fast-Track Application Event For High School Students
If you are a high school senior who is still considering your options, you need to check out Vermont Applies: 12th Grade Spring Admissions Event. This event is designed to fast-track the application and admissions process for you at participating institutions: Castleton University, Champlain College, Community College of Vermont, Northern Vermont University–Johnson, Northern Vermont University–Lyndon and Sterling College. Meet with an admissions counselor, get help with the application, learn about financial aid and get a decision by mid-April.
You’ll also have the opportunity to learn about adult career & technical education opportunities around the state and ways to register for one of their fall programs, including EMT, LNA, CDL and HVAC programs.
Additional Resources
Other general resources to help you in your college & career planning include: High School Junior Year Planning Checklist; High School Senior Year Planning Checklist; VSAC’s College Admissions Toolkit.
Weekly Contests
Throughout March VSAC will offer weekly contests for students and families who participate in the event by watching videos, attending live workshops, or joining tours and info sessions. To enter, complete one or more of the activities for the week and submit your entry form by Friday. Four winners will be chosen at random each Monday and receive a $50 Visa gift card. Entry forms and additional details will be available March 1.
For more information, call 877-961-4369 or e-mail VSAC at events@vsac.org. College & Career Pathways is funded by VSAC and by Vermont State GEAR UP, a federally funded program.
About VSAC
VSAC is a public, nonprofit agency established by the Vermont Legislature in 1965 to help Vermonters achieve their education and training goals after high school. VSAC serves students and their families in grades 7-12, as well as adults returning to school, by providing education and career planning services, need-based grants, scholarships and education loans. VSAC has awarded more than $600 million in grants and scholarships for Vermont students, and also administers Vermont’s 529 college savings plan. Share your VSAC story by email to myVSACstory@vsac.org or submit a video to YouTube. Find us at www.vsac.org or check in on Facebook and Twitter. _#changing lives _
