WINOOSKI, VT – Vermont Student Assistance Corp. has announced it has awarded over $1.4 million in scholarships to graduating high school seniors to continue their education after high school.
In addition to the scholarships for high school seniors, VSAC has also awarded over $4.6 million in scholarships to college students returning to school this fall.
VSAC administers 150 scholarships on behalf of state organizations, the federal government, civic groups, and individuals. Scholarships range from $500 to $12,500 and many are renewable for up to four years.
Scholarships — like grants — are financial aid that does not need to be paid back; however, scholarships, unlike grants, are competitive, meaning that eligible applicants vie for a limited number of awards. Scholarships are typically based on factors unique to each scholarship, including residency, degree program or major, academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and in some cases, financial need.
VSAC awarded 800 scholarships to 583 graduating seniors. Area recipients include:
Caledonia County
High school seniors in Caledonia County received a total of $123,200 in scholarships.
• Caledonia School: Olivia Brimmer, a senior, received $1,000.
• Danville School: Ashlin Hill and Jersey Gilman received $3,000.
• Hazen Union School — 4 seniors will receive a total of $10,200 in scholarships: Mariana Considine, Audrey Grant, Joey Hall and Zoe Hislop.
• Lyndon Institute: 13 seniors will receive a total of $28,600 in scholarships: Jasmin Baillargeon, Dominique Bandy, Dane Buckingham, Lauren Chamberlain, Sadie Chamberlain, Dakota Collins, Kelsey Locke, Jessica McAllister, Kirbie Nichols, Nash Nunn, Haley Ott, Natalie Potter and Cassidy Sherman.
Jenna Fillion will receive a $3,100 scholarship.
• St. Johnsbury Academy — 28 seniors will receive a total of $35,500 in scholarships: Brittney Ailes, Caleb Anderson, Renee Audette, Lane Baldauf, Anthony Barnett, Katherine Blassingame, Alicia Choate, Leo Desrochers, Charles Fisher, Kieran Fletcher, Patrick Fox, Juliaunna Gary, Sophia Hendrick, Daegan Ignjatovic, Grace Ilsley-Greene, Cody Jarels, Grace Larocque, Allison Maher, Danierys Martinez Hernandez, Zoe Montague, Josephine Moulton, Delaney Payeur, Bailey Rinaldi, Olivia Robinson, Jericho Rutledge, Pema Sherpa, Kayla Talbot and Rudolph Wilson.
Four seniors at SJA received $7,000 in scholarships: Isabella Mertens, Makyla Rich, Mya Rutledge and Brandon Smith.
Essex County
• Canaan Memorial High School — 4 seniors will receive $6,000 in scholarships: Jessa-Marie Bedard, Zachary Brown, Ayva D’Aiello and Paige Hughes.
Orange County
Seniors at Orange County high schools received $210,700 in scholarships.
• Blue Mountain Union High School — 13 students received $48,000 in scholarships: Lauryn Alley, Morgan Beck, Alivia Crum, Brookelyn Dennis, Hannah Dube, Katelynn Emerson, Devonte Gilmore, Olivia Houghton, Veronica Houghton, Trinity Lahaye, Caitlyn Loud, Davis Parker and Willow Schaefer. Hannah Dube received $1,000 scholarship.
• Oxbow Union High School — 9 seniors will receive $36,000 in scholarships: Kayla Benoit, Amber Glaude, Michael Green, Carissa Lasure, Tiffany Longmoore, Amber Morse, Jessica Parent, Makayla Simmons and Lana Wood.
• Rivendell Academy: Ariana Baumann, Donna Guillette and Rachel O’Hearn received $4,000 in scholarships.
Orleans County
Seniors in Orleans County received a total of $106,165.
• Craftsbury Academy: Elizabeth Brown and Elsa Keppel-Lonegren received $4,000.
• Lake Region Union High School — 30 seniors at will share $39,500: Abigail Blanchard; Riley Burdick; William Coburn; Elias Cooper; Madison Dagesse; Annabelle Doucet; Huntre Farnham; Suzanna Frazier; Benjamin Gilcris; Denise Goodridge; Emilee Guyette; Keith Herman; Andrew Hicks; Noah Hill; Joslyn Hinton; Dakota Jones; Connor Lanou; Braydon Leach; Deavonte Mason; Hunter Perkins, Parker Perron; Addie Petit; Jorden Prue; Anna Quinn; Natalie Racine; Cierra Richardson; Cole Royer; Taylor Schneider; Dylan Simoneau and Samantha Whipple
• North County Career Center: Joshua Pavelchak and Sierra Tester received $3,000.
• North Country Union High School — the following seniors received $55,565 in scholarships: Khelsie Baker, Maya Brainard, Sophia Clements, Kaylah Cotnoir, Connor Davis, Alexis Demers, Abigail Desjarlais, Grace Giroux, Hailey Grenier, Sophie Haugwitz, Taylor Labbee, Jazmyn Leach, Alexis Lefaivre, Peyton Libby, Olivia Lucas, Desiree Malshuk, Elizabeth Martell, Emma Meunier, Grace Miller, Ryan Morse, Ryanne Nadeau, Emma Nadeau, Julia Paul, Mikayla Paxman, Makayla Poulin, Justina Roberge, Kennedy Rolfe, Corrinne Royer, Elizabeth Scherer, Marissa Simpson, Sydney Vanier, Logan Vonheeder, Kristen Watters, Lindsay Wiggett, Kyle Wu and Christina Young.
Evan Tremblay, a senior, will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Washington County
Seniors at Washington County high schools will receive $103,882 in scholarships.
• Cabot High School: senior Louis Searles received a $1,000 scholarship.
