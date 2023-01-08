WINOOSKI, VT — Vermont Student Assistance Corporation is inviting high schools around the state to bring students to one of this year’s College & Career Pathways events:
• Bennington College: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WINOOSKI, VT — Vermont Student Assistance Corporation is inviting high schools around the state to bring students to one of this year’s College & Career Pathways events:
• Bennington College: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Vermont State University Lyndon Campus: Thursday, Feb. 23, 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
• Saint Michael’s College: Thursday, March 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Vermont State University Castleton Campus: Wednesday, April 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (in partnership with the Rutland Area Guidance Counselors’ College Fair).
These events are free to attend, and students will have the opportunity to take part in workshops on a variety of college and career planning topics. Lunch is provided, and most venues will include the option of a campus tour.
VSAC will also be offering an in-person event for high school families on Saturday, March 18, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the University of Vermont. Families can participate in-person at UVM or virtually via Zoom. Find additional details on the event website.
VSAC is a public, nonprofit agency established by the Vermont Legislature in 1965 to help Vermonters achieve their education and training goals after high school. VSAC serves students and their families in grades 7-12, as well as adults returning to school, by providing education and career planning services, need-based grants, scholarships and education loans. VSAC has awarded more than $600 million in grants and scholarships for Vermont students and administers Vermont’s 529 college savings plan. Learn more at www.vsac.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.