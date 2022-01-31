WINOOSKI, VT — The Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC) offers a wide range of online resources, counseling, step-by-step assistance, and plenty of encouragement to help you plan for college or training, whether you’re a high school senior or an adult learner ready to update your skills for a new career.
An important deadline is approaching on Friday, Feb. 11 – it’s the last day to apply for VSAC-assisted scholarships.
For students who are applying to college in 2022 or looking for financial help for ongoing college study or for continuing education, it pays to research scholarship opportunities. The Internet abounds with all manner of scholarships available to students of certain backgrounds or interested in specific career fields, and the search can be overwhelming.
Every year VSAC compiles a scholarship booklet of opportunities available only to Vermont residents. It is important to note that many of those scholarships receive only 100 or so applicants — which means you may have a higher chance of winning a Vermont-specific scholarship than you might if you’re competing nationwide.
This year’s booklet includes information on 126 scholarships administered by VSAC, plus an additional 35 scholarships run by outside organizations. Some scholarships offer one-time awards, while others are renewable, meaning the student can receive additional financial awards for each subsequent year of study. The annual award amounts generally range from $500 to $6,000.
All these opportunities require a completed FAFSA and Unified Scholarship Application (USA), plus a general essay. The VSAC booklet covers additional application requirements, such as recommendation letters or transcripts, for each individual scholarship. Deadlines and requirements for the non-VSAC scholarships vary.
Download the 2022–2023 scholarship booklet, order a printed copy through the mail, or check your school counseling office to see if they’ve ordered copies. Anyone with questions is encouraged to talk with the VSAC outreach counselor at their school, visit vsac.org, email scholarships@vsac.org or call 888-253-4819.
For general information on college and career planning and help with financial aid, go to vsac.org/FAFSAfirst and check out our online workshops and events. You can also call at 800-642-3177, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and online at info@vsac.org.
