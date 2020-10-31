WINOOSKI, VT — Join Vermont Student Assistance Corp. (VSAC) for its next “VSAC Shows You How” webinar, Nov. 18, from 6-7 p.m., on how to apply for a Vermont state grant and any of the 120-plus scholarships managed by VSAC. Go to http://bit.ly/VSAC_Shows.
During the live presentation, simulcast to Facebook, Marcia Corey, manager of VSAC’s grant operations, walks you through how to complete the Vermont state grant application, question by question, followed by the steps needed to apply for scholarships.
VSAC provides about $25 million in grants and scholarships to Vermont students. Last year, eligible students received grants from $1,000 to $12,300. Because grants are “gift aid,” they are free money — the funds don’t have to be paid back. But you have to apply to be considered.
Students can also apply for any of the over 120 Vermont-based scholarships (more free money!) that are offered to students who want to continue their education or training after high school. For both grants and scholarships, it only takes about an hour to complete the applications.
More Ways VSAC Can Help
• Haven’t filed the FAFSA? Watch our guided walk-through on how to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Go to www.vsac.org.
• Check out our full calendar of other financial aid resources, from 1:1 personalized appointments to workshops on managing college costs and more. Go to www.vsac.org.
• Call our toll-free helpline at 1-833-802-VSAC (8722) Monday-Friday, 8-4:30. Or make an appointment to complete your financial aid applications with a VSAC counselor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.