WINOOSKI – Vermont babies born on May 29, 2023 will receive $100 deposits into Vermont 529 college savings accounts opened by the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC).

Plus, one lucky Vermonter – baby or not – will be chosen to receive $529 in a college savings account in an online month-long drawing. To enter, visit vsac.org or vheip.org before May 29.

