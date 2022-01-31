MONTPELIER – Attorney General T.J. Donovan is asking to hear from young Vermonters about their thoughts on the environment. For the second year in a row, the Attorney General’s Office is holding an Earth Day Essay Challenge and asking 5th and 6th graders to submit essays on the environment.
“Last year, my office received 60 essays from 5th and 6th graders all over Vermont,” said Donovan. “My team and I could not have been happier to see the enthusiasm that young Vermonters and their teachers had for Vermont’s environment and our Earth Day essay event. Last year’s essays reminded us just how much young Vermonters care about the environment. We heard how these students want to take action to protect Vermont’s green mountains and forests, wildlife, clean air, and clean water. I look forward to this year’s Second Annual Earth Day Essay Challenge, reading the essays, and hearing directly from Vermont’s future environmental leaders.”
The Attorney General’s second annual Earth Day Essay Challenge is open to any fifth- or sixth-grade student in Vermont. The Earth Day Essay Challenge will run from Feb. 14 through April 1. Vermont’s fifth and sixth graders are encouraged to be creative and write about their thoughts on Earth Day and Vermont’s environment. Suggested topics for essays include: What do you love about Vermont’s environment: clean air, wildlife, lakes, rivers and mountains? How do you enjoy Vermont’s environment? What do you care most about with the environment? What does Earth Day mean to you? What are your concerns about the future of Vermont’s environment? How does Vermont’s changing environment impact outdoor recreation, winter sports, wildlife habitat, farming, our health or other things? What do you think we should do to help protect the environment? Note: Participants do not need to cover any or all of these topics — these are just ideas.
All submissions will be posted on a dedicated page on the Attorney General’s Office’s public website on Earth Day 2022 (April 22). Posted essays will include a participant’s first name only, along with their school and grade. Participants will also be entered in a drawing to have AG Donovan pay a virtual visit to their classroom.
A link to read essays from last year’s event can be found at ago.vermont.gov/earth-day-essay-challenge/
Members of the Attorney General’s Environmental Protection Division will read all essays and provide individual feedback to each student who submits an essay. (Please indicate in your submission if you prefer not to receive feedback) Additionally, Environmental Protection Division attorneys will be available to virtually speak to any participating class about the environmental work of the Attorney General’s Office during the essay submission period.
For more information on the Attorney General’s Earth Day Essay Challenge, including how to submit your essay, go to: https://ago.vermont.gov/earth-day-essay-challenge/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.