MONTPELIER, VT – Att. Gen. Charity Clark wants to hear young Vermonters’ thoughts about the environment. For the third year in a row, the Attorney General’s office is holding an Earth Day Essay Challenge and asking fifth and sixth graders to submit essays on the environment.

“Last year, the Attorney General’s Office received almost 200 essays from fifth- and sixth-grade students from all over Vermont,” said Clark. “We were thrilled to see the enthusiasm that young Vermonters and their teachers had for Vermont’s environment and our essay challenge. We heard about the special connections these students have with the natural world, and their ideas for addressing climate change and protecting Vermont’s wildlife, green mountains and forests, waterways, and air quality. I look forward to reading essays from this year’s Earth Day Essay Challenge and hearing directly from our future environmental leaders and activists.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.