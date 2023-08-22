Walden School resumes classes on Aug. 28. The following are the bus routes for the 2023-2024 school year.
NOTE: Please be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If we have to wait for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for the students after school. Not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it shows up. No switching of buses to go to friends houses.
Walden Bus Route
AM: 6:51, Firestation; 6:58, Route 15 and Allen Drive; 7:05, Bayley Hazen and Thayer roads; 7:06, 55 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 7:11, 1733 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 7:17, 1749 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 7:19, 2448 Bailey Hazen Rd.; 7:22, end of Nicholson Road; 7:31, Coles Pond and Orton roads; 7:33, 490 Orton Rd.; 7:36, Old Duke Road; 7:36, 1436 Noyestar Rd.; 7:45, School.
PM: 3, School; 3:03, Route 15/Davidson Road; 3:08, 1436 Noyestar Rd.; 3:08, Old Duke Road; 3:11, 490 Orton Rd.; 3:13, Coles Pond and Orton roads; 3:22, end of Nicholson Road; 3:25, 2448 Bailey Hazen Rd.; 3:27, 1749 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 3:32, 1481 Bayley Hazen Rd. (Leanne Judkins Day Care); 3:33, 1733 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 3:37, 55 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 3:38, Bayley Hazen and Thayer roads; 3:45, Route 15 and Allen Drive; 3:48, Route 15 and Sawmill Road; 3:52, Firestation.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.