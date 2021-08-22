Walden School resumes classes Aug. 26. The following is the bus routes for the 2021-2022 school year.
AM: 6:50, Route 15 & North Pond Road; 6:51, Firestation; 6:44, Route 15 & Sawmill Road; 6:58, Route 15 & Allen Drive; 7:05, Bayley Hazen Road & Thayer Road; 7:06, 55 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 7:11, 1733 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 7:15, 1481 Bayley Hazen Rd. (Leanne Judkins Day Care); 7:17, 1749 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 7:22, end of Nicholson Road; 7:30, 973 Orton Rd.; 7:31, Coles Pond Road & Orton Road; 7:36, Old Duke Road.
PM: 3:08, Old Duke Road; 3:13, Coles Pond Road & Orton Road; 3:14, 973 Orton Rd.; 3:22, end of Nicholson Road; 3:27, 1749 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 3:32, 1481 Bayley Hazen Rd. (Leanne Judkins Day Care); 3:33, 1733 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 3:37, 55 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 3:38, Bayley Hazen Road & Thayer Road; 3:45, Route 15 & Allen Drive; 3:48, Route 15 & Sawmill Road; 3:52, Firestation; 3:56, Route 15 & North Pond Road.
