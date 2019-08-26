Classes resume at Walden School on Aug. 27. The following is the bus routes for the 2019-2020 school year.
Please be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If the bus driver waits for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for students after school; not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it shows up. Please see school bus guidelines.
Bus Route
AM: 6:49, Rowell Farm/Route 15; 6:50, Fire Station/Route 15; 6:52, 711 Route 15; 6:55, Route 15/Summer Hill Road; 6:58, Route 15/Allen Drive (8867 Route 15); 7:05, end of Bayley Hazen Road/Thayer Drive; 7:08, 96 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 7:10, 1310 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 7:11, 1377 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 7:12, Judkins Day Care, 1481 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 7:15, 1908 Mountain View Rd.; 7:17, 1749 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 7:22, end of Nicholson Road/Noyestar Road; 7:25, 991 Richards Crossing; 7:30, 973 Orton Rd.; 7:31, corner of Orton Road/Coles Pond Road; 7:33, Orton Road; 7:36, Old Duke Road; 7:40, 1254 Noyestar Rd.; 7:45, school.
PM: 3, school; 3:05, 1254 Noyestar Rd.; 3:11, Old Duke Road; 3:14, Orton Road; 3:16, corner of Orton Road/Coles Pond Road; 3:17, 973 Orton Rd.; 3:23, 991 Richards Crossing; 3:25, end of Nicholson Road/Noyestar Road; 3:26, 2448 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 3:30, 1749 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 3:32, 1908 Mountain View Rd.; 3:35, Judkins Day Care, 1481 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 3:36, 1377 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 3:37, 1310 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 3:40, 96 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 3:48, Route 15/Allen Drive (8867 Route 15); 3:51, Route 15/Summer Hill Road; 3:54, 711 Route 15; 3:57, Rowell Farm/Route 15; 3:59, 4475 Route 15.
