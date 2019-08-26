Classes resume at Waterford School on Aug. 27. The following is the bus routes for the 2019-2020 school year.
Please be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If the bus driver waits for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for students after school; not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it shows up. Please see school bus guidelines.
Route #1
AM: 7:10, 3680 Old County Rd., South; 7:11, Old County Road and Mad Brook Road; 7:15, 3095 VT Route 18; 7:18, 167 Stoney Brook Rd.; 7:19, 674 Old County Rd., North; 7:24, 114 Cross Rd.; 7:28, 87 Walsh Rd.; 7:29, 358 Hudson Rd.; 7:32, 1088 Higgins Hill Rd.; 7:33, 829 Higgins Hill Rd.; 7:34, 816 Higgins Hill Rd.; 7:36, 3120 Daniels Farm Rd.; 7:38, 2667 Daniels Farm Rd.; 7:38, 2406 Daniels Farm Rd.; 7:39, 2246 Daniels Farm Rd.; 7:41, Simpson and Hastings roads; 7:44, 883 Daniels Farm Rd.; 7:44, 795 Daniels Farm Rd.; 7:49, school.
PM: 2:51, school; 2:55, Daniels Farm and Slate Ledge Road; 2:56, 795 Daniels Farm Rd.; 2:57, 838 Daniels Farm Rd.; 2:57, 883 Daniels Farm Rd.; 2:58, 923 Daniels Farm Rd.; 3:02, Simpson and Hastings roads; 3:03, 123 Simpson Brook Rd.; 3:04, 2246 Daniels Farm Rd.; 3:05, 2406 Daniels Farm Rd.; 3:06, 2667 Daniels Farm Rd.; 3:07, 3120 Daniels Farm Rd.; 3:09, 816 Higgins Hill Rd.; 3:11, 829 Higgins Hill Rd.; 3:12, 1088 Higgins Hill Rd.; 3:14, 68 VT Route 18; 3:16, 358 Hudson Rd.; 3:18, 87 Walsh Rd.; 3:21, 114 Cross Rd.; 3:27, 652 Lawrence Rd.; 3:27, 674 Old County Rd., North; 3:28, 564 Lawrence Rd.; 3:28, 594 Lawrence Rd.; 3:30, 167 Stoney Brook Rd.; 3:33, 3095 VT Route 18; 3:40, Old County Road and Mad Brook Road; 3:41, 3680 Old County Rd., South; 3:43, 600 High Ridge Rd.
