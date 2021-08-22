Waterford School will resume classes on Aug. 26. The following are the bus routes for the 2021-2022 school year. Masks must be worn while on the bus. Be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If we have to wait for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for the students after school. Not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it arrives. See school guidelines.
Bus #1 — Greg
AM: 6:46, 258 East Village Rd.; 6:49, 87 Walsh Rd.; 6:50, 890 Hudson Rd.; 6:58, 3680 Old County Rd. — South; 7:06, 3095 VT Route 18; 7:14, 1088 Higgins Hill Rd.; 7:15, 714 Higgins Hill Rd.; 7:19, Daniels Farm Road/Birchwood Heights Lane; 7:21, 2667 Daniels Farm Rd.; 7:22, 2246 Daniel Farm Rd.; 7:24, Simpson Brook & Hastings Roads; 7:26, 1354 Daniels Farm Rd.; 7:28, 923 Daniels Farm Rd.; 7:30, 883 Daniels Farm Rd.; 7:31, 861 Daniels Farm Rd.; 7:32, 795 Daniels Farm Rd.; 7:32, Daniels Farm Road/Slate Ledge Road; 7:37, 2394 Duck Pond Rd.; 7:38, Firestation; 7:45, School.
PM: 3: School; 3:05, 2394 Duck Pond Rd.; 3:10, Daniels Farm Road/Slate Ledge Road; 3:11, 795 Daniels Farm Rd.; 3:12, 838 Daniels Farm Rd.; 3:14, 923 Daniels Farm Rd.; 3:15, 1354 Daniels Farm Rd.; 3:18, Simpson Brook & Hastings Roads; 3:22, 2246 Daniel Farm Rd.; 3:22, 2667 Daniels Farm Rd.; 3:24, Daniels Farm Road/Birchwood Heights Lane; 3:27, 714 Higgins Hill Rd.; 3:28, 1088 Higgins Hill Rd.; 3:30, 68 VT Route 18; 3:35, 3095 VT Route 18; 3:43, 3680 Old County Rd. — South; 3:46, Old County Road/Madd Brook Road; 3:55, 890 Hudson Rd.; 3:57, 358 Hudson Rd.; 3:58, 87 Walsh Rd.; 4:01, 258 East Village Rd.
Bus #2 — Roxanne
AM: 6:50, Union Baptist Church; 6:56, 505 River Rd.; 7, Meadowood Lane/Simpson Brook Road; 7:03, 1496 Simpson Brook Rd.; 7:04, 1306 Simpson Brook Rd.; 7:05, 991 Simpson Brook Rd.; 7:10, 2236 Simpson Brook Rd.; 7:13, 1471 Hale Rd.; 7:15, 777 Hale Rd.; 7:17, Hale Road/Mill Pond Lane; 7:18, 4711 Duck Pond Rd.; 7:22, Lower Waterford Road/Chamberlain Lane; 7:24, Copenhagen/Lower Waterford Roads; 7:28, 728 Lower Waterford Rd.; 7:29, 598 Lower Waterford Rd.; 7:34, Remick Road/Hulburt Hill Lane; 7:35, 141 Remick Rd.; 7:36, 472 Remick Rd.; 7:36, 541 Remick Rd.; 7:37, Remick Road/Woodland Road; 7:38, 1535 Remick Rd.; 7:40, 1435 Duck Pond Rd.; 7:45, School.
PM: 3, School; 3:03, 1435 Duck Pond Rd.; 3:04, 1535 Remick Rd.; 3:05, 1130 Remick Rd.; 3:06, Remick Road/Woodland Road; 3:08, 541 Remick Rd.; 3:09, 472 Remick Rd.; 3:10, 141 Remick Rd.; 3:12, Remick Road/Hulburt Hill Lane; 3:17, 598 Lower Waterford Rd.; 3:18, 728 Lower Waterford Rd.; 3:19, 914 Lower Waterford Rd.; 3:22, Lower Waterford Road/Chamberlain Lane; 3:25, Copenhagen/Lower Waterford Roads; 3:26, Lower Waterford Road/Birch Tree Lane; 3:28, 4132 Lower Waterford Rd.; 3:32, 4711 Duck Pond Rd.; 3:33, Hale Road/Mill Pond Lane; 3:35, 777 Hale Rd.; 3:37, 1471 Hale Rd.; 3:40, 2236 Simpson Brook Rd.; 3:42, Meadowood Road/ Simpson Brook Road; 3:43, 1496 Simpson Brook Rd.; 3:44, 1306 Simpson Brook Rd.; 3:48, 22 River Rd.; 3:50, 505 River Rd.; 3:54, 59 Smith Rd. — Melissa D/C ; 3:57, Union Baptist Church.
