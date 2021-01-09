Waterford School students in grades 3-8 were recently invited to submit poetry for a National Poetry Contest hosted by Appelley Publishing. Altogether, 10 students submitted poems to the contest. The contest winners will be announced April 9 and include entries from all over the country.
Three entries: “Black Lives Matter” by Brooklyn Gingue, Grade 6; “Tornado” by Cooper Daft, Grade 6; and “Fur and Purr” by Whitney Gingue, Grade 3; have been selected for publication in the 2021 Rising Stars Collection. This special collection recognizes rising talent from a cross-section of poetry from all entries. These entries will also be considered for contest prizes that will be announced in April.
The following are these students’ poems:
Black Lives Matter — By Brooklyn Gingue
Black lives matter
Is what I say
Right here
Right now
And today.
George Floyd
Rest in peace
But that’s not
The way things
Should be!
I believe you
And me, we should
All be treated
Equally!
Black lives matter
Is what I say
Right here
Right now
And today.
Fur and Purr — By Whitney Gingue
A cat can
Purr and purr and purr
It has
Fur and fur and fur
A cat can still
Purr and purr and purr
It still has…
Fur and fur and fur.
That is what a cat is all about.
Tornado — By Cooper Daft
I felt it,
I heard it,
But I didn’t see it.
It hurt like millions of baseballs,
It sounded like millions of tigers
But I didn’t see it.
It hurt more and more.
It sounded louder than ever.
Then, I saw it — A tornado.
