Waterford School students in grades 3-8 were recently invited to submit poetry for a National Poetry Contest hosted by Appelley Publishing. Altogether, 10 students submitted poems to the contest. The contest winners will be announced April 9 and include entries from all over the country.

Three entries: “Black Lives Matter” by Brooklyn Gingue, Grade 6; “Tornado” by Cooper Daft, Grade 6; and “Fur and Purr” by Whitney Gingue, Grade 3; have been selected for publication in the 2021 Rising Stars Collection. This special collection recognizes rising talent from a cross-section of poetry from all entries. These entries will also be considered for contest prizes that will be announced in April.

The following are these students’ poems:

Black Lives Matter — By Brooklyn Gingue

Black lives matter

Is what I say

Right here

Right now

And today.

George Floyd

Rest in peace

But that’s not

The way things

Should be!

I believe you

And me, we should

All be treated

Equally!

Black lives matter

Is what I say

Right here

Right now

And today.

Fur and Purr — By Whitney Gingue

A cat can

Purr and purr and purr

It has

Fur and fur and fur

A cat can still

Purr and purr and purr

It still has…

Fur and fur and fur.

That is what a cat is all about.

Tornado — By Cooper Daft

I felt it,

I heard it,

But I didn’t see it.

It hurt like millions of baseballs,

It sounded like millions of tigers

But I didn’t see it.

It hurt more and more.

It sounded louder than ever.

Then, I saw it — A tornado.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.