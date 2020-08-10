Waterford Teacher Jennifer Wood Named Recipient Of Presidential Award For Excellence In Mathematics and Science Teaching

President Donald Trump recently announced the recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) and the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM).
Awardees are selected from schools in all 50 States, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the United States territories which includes American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the United States Virgin Islands. Nominations and awards are facilitated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and the National Science Foundation.
Among the recipients of the PAEMST awards is Jennifer Wood, an educator at the Waterford School for 30 years. She has spent the last 20 years teaching sixth- through eighth-grade mathematics. Previously she taught middle school science at the school for 10 years.
Jennifer is committed to creating a classroom environment that encourages all students to believe in their abilities and to adopt a growth mindset; understanding this link between mindset and achievement is critical for mathematics learning. Her students learn to persevere even when the work is hard, with the understanding that persistence pays off. Jennifer endeavors for her students to gain confidence in their mathematical abilities and consider choosing career paths in mathematics and science-related fields.
Jennifer has mentored many new teachers in her district, as well as opened her classroom to pre-service teachers from Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. Jennifer has served as a state math network leader, Common Core teacher leader, and math vertical team leader since 2003. She was awarded the University of Vermont Outstanding Teacher of the Year award in 1995.
Jennifer is a member of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and the Vermont Council of Teachers of Mathematics. She earned her associate in science degree in Veterinary Technology from the State University of New York; her bachelor of science degree from the University of Connecticut, and her masters in science from the University of Vermont, both in Animal Science. She is a certified as a Secondary Science, Mathematics, and middle school Mathematics Educator.
Presidential Award for K-12 teachers
Established in 1983, PAEMST is the highest award given by the U.S. Government to kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers of mathematics and science, including computer science.
A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists, and educators at the State and National levels assess the applications before recommending nominees to OSTP. Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.