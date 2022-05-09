Weathervane Theatre To Offer Free Tickets to Coös County High School Students

WHITEFIELD, NH — New Hampshire’s award-winning Weathervane Theatre recently announced it will once again continue its student ticket initiative, made possible by the Local Grants Program of the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund through The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
The Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund supports projects in Coös County, N.H. and bordering communities in the U.S. and Canada focusing on community revitalization. The purpose of the grant is to provide all current high school students in Coös County one ticket to a production of their choice at the Weathervane Theatre, playing July 1 through Oct. 9. The overall goal is to increase the next generation’s exposure to live professional theatre.
Since 1966 Weathervane has been bringing live theatre to the North Country, promoting a message of acceptance, diversity, and inquiry through its varied programming designed to reach the diverse, and often underserved, population of the region.
“At the core of our mission is the belief everyone should have access to quality live theatre and education,” said Jorge Donoso, Weathervane Theatre’s director of development. “Studies show curricular and extracurricular art studies and activities help keep high-risk dropout students in school. Coös County has an 11 percent dropout rate between ages 15-24, twice the national average of 5.4 percent making the arts in this county vital. While we believe the Theatre has had a positive impact on the region, there is still work to be done.”
The free student ticket initiative was started last year and open only to high school upperclassmen. This year the program is open to all Coös County high school students.
“After an overwhelming response to last year’s program, we are thrilled to expand this initiative and invite even more of our community to the Theatre where they will experience performances of the highest caliber right here in their own backyard,” said Ethan Paulini, Weathervane Theatre producing artistic director.
Students eligible for this program must currently be enrolled in a high school in Coös County. To claim tickets students must show proof via school ID. Students may now start claiming tickets by contacting Weathervane’s Box Office at boxoffice@weathervanenh.org or Jorge Donoso at jorge@weathervanenh.org.
Weathervane’s 57th season will run June 8 through Oct 9, featuring nine Mainstage productions, four children’s theatre productions, and special events. Productions include Million Dollar Quartet, Eurydice, The Marvelous Wonderettes, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Class Act, Blood Brothers, Intimate Apparel and A Chorus Line.
Single tickets range from $19 to $45. Ticket subscriptions and packages are currently on sale at weathervanenh.org. They’re also available via email (boxoffice@weathervanenh.org) or phone (603) 837-9322. Group rates and special school matinees also available. Contact the box office for more info.
