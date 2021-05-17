WELCOME TO CANAAN!
Students in Kimberly Sweatt's Technical Education Class at Canaan High School recently constructed "Welcome to Canaan" boxes for the Canaan Naturally Connected group. People moving to Canaan are giving a box full of items to welcome them to the town. The project emphasizes that Canaan is a welcoming, friendly community and appreciates new residents moving to the area. Participating students include, from left, Daisy Hailey, Abby Placey, Derek Dumont and Dawson Klebe. Alex Dbelois also worked on the project. (Courtesy photo)

