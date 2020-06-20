WEST POINT GRADUATE

Cadet Yale Flanagan, of West Burke, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. on June 13, 2020. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in Geospatial Information Science. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Armor branch and will report to Fort Stewart, Ga. for his first assignment. Yale graduated from Burke Mountain Academy in 2016, and is the son of Daniel and Jodi Flanagan. The mission of the U.S. Military Academy is to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the Nation as an officer in the United States Army.
