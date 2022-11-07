Growing up playing soccer, I had a coach who would say that you want to be proactive over reactive. Meaning that you want to prepare for the play before it happens or while it’s being formed. The idea of being proactive is really just being prepared for what might be inevitable.

Article 22 is a proactive measure to codify reproductive rights in Vermont—even though at this moment reproductive rights in Vermont are not under attack, despite recent rulings at the supreme court.

