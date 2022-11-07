Growing up playing soccer, I had a coach who would say that you want to be proactive over reactive. Meaning that you want to prepare for the play before it happens or while it’s being formed. The idea of being proactive is really just being prepared for what might be inevitable.
Article 22 is a proactive measure to codify reproductive rights in Vermont—even though at this moment reproductive rights in Vermont are not under attack, despite recent rulings at the supreme court.
Proposal 5, The Reproductive Liberty Amendment, according to ACLU Vermont Article 22 states: That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.
In this past year, many people have had some of their worst fears brought to life, and now many states allow their residents little to no reproductive rights. The people promoting this campaign simply want to ensure that no matter what happens in pending years, their reproductive rights are protected in the state of Vermont.
Written by Sylvia Brownlow, a junior at Lake Region Union High School, and a second-year member of the staff for LRUHS’s newspaper, The LR Post. Sylvia writes both featured news stories and opinion pieces.
