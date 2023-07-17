White Mountain Regional High School, in Whitefield, N.H., recently announced those students achieving the honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2022-2023 academic year.
High Honors
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 10:20 am
High Honors
Grade 12: Keigen George, Kimora Gooden, Zoey Grimard, Tala Hammon, Cassidy Hart, Kenzee Hill, Lauryn Jones, Masyn Phillips, Faith Richards, Ami Robinson, Hannah Smith and Sebastian Waterman.
Grade 11: Mariah Allin, Elaina Bennett, Scott Black, Ciera Challinor, Katryna Dube, Alexis Egli, Lily Fici, Elizabeth Gagnon, Griffin Kenison, Emma Merrill, Dahlia Russell, Ainsley Savage, Neil Savage, Madison Savoy, Connor Simino, Jackson Stanford, Savannah Stone, Rachel Travers, Martinus van Bergen and Marjorie Young.
Grade 10: Axel Fjell, Liberty Frink, Makenna Marden, Reese McFarland, Aubrey Merrill and Lila Staley.
Grade 9: Isabella Ford, Landin Foss, Axcie Hamilton, Corbin Hayward, Alexis Hicks, Lillian Ingerson, Kiara Koxarakis, Mina McCarthy, Nehal McCarthy, Kaya Nkwen-Tamo and Madeline Rexford.
Honors
Grade 12: Nia Bebb, Emerson Bedell, Jaylin Bennett, Alyssa Benway, Jesse Bradley, Dorieanne Labens, Madeleine Lorenz, Noah Mahabir, Gavin Maillet, Abigayle McCusker, Cole Milligan, Eli Percey, Ayanna Ronish, Kieran Tobin, Katelynn Walker, Jeffrey Watkins, Victoria Whitcomb and Josiah Wiers.
Grade 11: Trevor Armstrong, Giles Bean, Elliot Breault, Gavyn Bunnell, Elijah Carrier, Madeline D’Agata, Vance Dupont, Grace Fowler, Yonah Friedman, Alycia Gainer, Ethan Heng, Jude Percey, Faith Powers, Ethan Ramsay, Liviya Russo, Aastha Shah, Brayden Shallow, Corey Silver, Brody Simonds, Robert Southworth, Daniel Stinson, Jaden Szurley, Brock White, Avery Woodburn and Hallie Wright.
Grade 10: Noah Covell, Delaney Dube, Morgan Forest, Jack Fuller, Ryder Garneau, Kamryn Ledger, Olivia Manville, Gabriel Martinez, Cassidy Raposa, Phoenix Robinson, Sarah Sabine, Emma Simpson, Leeannah Sirois, Aiden Whipple, Hailey Williams and Robert Young.
Grade 9: Madisyn Amadon, Ethan Benoit, Hailey Briere, Madelynn D’Agnese, Daye Emmons, Henry Fici, Kenna Frith, Reese Gainer, Richard Gilson, Kayden Keddy, Addyson Kenison, Talon McMann, Carson Miller, Aiden Planz, Reese Robinson, Mya Rouillard, Logan Samson, Lacey Stanley, Morgan Walters, George Welch, Alden Willey, Declan Wooley and Harrison Young.
