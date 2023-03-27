White Mountain Science, Inc And FIRST New Hampshire Join Forces To Create New STEM Opportunities For North Country Students
Buy Now

A student participates in FIRST® LEGO® League Challenge, a program for students in grades 4-8. (Courtesy photo)

LITTLETON, NH — White Mountain Science, Inc (WMSI) and FIRST New Hampshire (FIRST NH) recently announced their partnership for the North Country Project, an initiative to provide schools and youth organizations in the northern communities in New Hampshire with the resources they need to introduce and sustain FIRST® programs.

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), based out of Manchester, N.H., is one of the foremost youth technology education programs in the world. Students learn coding, engineering, research, communication, and more through the challenge of building and designing a robot that has to complete certain tasks while also exploring a greater theme such as play, energy, or transporting cargo. Programs are offered for students in PreK-12 and can be done in-school or as an after school activity.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.