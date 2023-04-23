Grade 12: Aubin Allard, Nia Bebb, Alyssa Benway, Zoey Grimard, Tala Hammon, Cody Hart, Kenzee Hill, Trevor Hinerth, Lillian Kenison, Madeleine Lorenz, Noah Mahabir, Abigayle McCusker, Ashton McMahon, Eli Percey, Benjamin Recor, Faith Richards, Tiffani Surles, Kieran Tobin, Katelynn Walker, Kaitlyn Wheeler and Josiah Wiers.
Grade 11: Trevor Armstrong, Ayden Ball, Scott Black, Elliot Breault, Robert Breault, Gavyn Bunnell, Elijah Carrier, Ciera Challinor, Lily Colby, Hailee Collins, Vance Dupont, Lily Fici, Elizabeth Gagnon, Averey Harris, Ethan Heng, Emma Merrill, Liviya Russo, Ainsley Savage, Aastha Shah, Brayden Shallow, Corey Silver, Connor Simino, Ava Simpson, Jackson Stanford, Daniel Stinson, Savannah Stone, Brock White and Hallie Wright.
Grade 10: Noah Covell, Morgan Forest, Jack Fuller, Arvi Gallwitz, Trent Mackay, Olivia Manville, Gregory McCormick, Reese McFarland, Hailey Mendez, Aubrey Merrill, Sarah Sabine, Emma Simpson, Tyler Surles, Hailey Williams and William Wohld.
Grade 9: Hayden Bishop, Madelynn D’Agnese, Daye Emmons, Reese Gainer, MacKenzie Gilfillan, Richard Gilson, Lillian Ingerson, Addyson Kenison, Devon Mailhot, Carson Miller, Kaya Nkwen-Tamo, Natalie Rivet, Reese Robinson, Logan Samson, Lacey Stanley, William Stone, George Welch, Alden Willey and Declan Wooley.
