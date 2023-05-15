WHITEFIELD, NH — Students from Woodsville to Groveton have been invited to an educational showcase at White Mountains Regional High School on May 25. The event is being co-sponsored by the North Country Alliance for Balanced Change (NCABC) and the Society for Sustainable Spartans (SOSS) at WMRHS. The goal is to focus attention on sustainability and the environment.

Students attending will be encouraged to display a poster or share a demonstration related generally to the themes of sustainability and the environment. This is an opportunity for students to showcase their learning and understanding about these vitally important topics.

