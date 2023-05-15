WHITEFIELD, NH — Students from Woodsville to Groveton have been invited to an educational showcase at White Mountains Regional High School on May 25. The event is being co-sponsored by the North Country Alliance for Balanced Change (NCABC) and the Society for Sustainable Spartans (SOSS) at WMRHS. The goal is to focus attention on sustainability and the environment.
Students attending will be encouraged to display a poster or share a demonstration related generally to the themes of sustainability and the environment. This is an opportunity for students to showcase their learning and understanding about these vitally important topics.
According to its website, the “NCABC works to advance initiatives and policies that balance our region’s natural attributes and economic interests. We are located in New Hampshire’s Great North Woods — Coos and northern Grafton counties — with a current focus on Forest Lake, Burns Pond, the Ammonoosuc and Johns rivers, and surrounding communities of Dalton, Whitefield, Littleton, and Bethlehem.”
One goal of NCABC is to raise awareness of the need for everyone to take actions to protect water — drinking and recreation. To that end, there will be a guest speaker, State Rep. Wendy Thomas, followed by a short film on PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances).
It is hoped that students will be motivated to learn more and will take action steps around the new 3 R’s: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, that can positively impact water quality.
The public is invited to attend from 1 to 3 p.m. Call WMRHS to register, (603) 837-2528.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.