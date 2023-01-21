GROVETON, NH — Groveton Elementary School was recently awarded a $10,000 donation from the England family. Dave and Jodie England, of Whitefield, N.H., were looking for a great cause to support during the Christmas season. They spoke with GES Principal Josh Smith, who discussed the many challenges that the school’s students and families face in the North Country.
The goal for the England family was to effect as much positive change as possible with their year-end donation. Smith outlined the current economic situation of some of the school’s families and explained to the Englands how their donation could affect students and families. After some careful consideration, Dave England reached out to the school and notified them that he would in fact like to make a donation to GES. Dave indicated that he would love for this donation to start a “homegrown” movement of donations to local organizations.
“All too often donations are made, but don’t always stay in the communities that need it the most,” cited Dave. By making this donation directly to a local school, Dave noted that he knows the money will go towards North Country families in need. This donation will be earmarked for disadvantaged students/families to help those who may be lacking the appropriate clothing, food, and access to opportunities.
“The sole purpose of the donation is to help children and families that need financial help,” said Dave.
The school will share with the England family generalized (non-confidential) information about how the money was used to support the students and families that need some help.
“Groveton Elementary School would like to thank Dave and Jodie England for their generosity and for choosing our little school to receive their donation.,” said Principal Smith. The Northumberland School Board accepted this donation on behalf of students and families.
