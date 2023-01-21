GROVETON, NH — Groveton Elementary School was recently awarded a $10,000 donation from the England family. Dave and Jodie England, of Whitefield, N.H., were looking for a great cause to support during the Christmas season. They spoke with GES Principal Josh Smith, who discussed the many challenges that the school’s students and families face in the North Country.

The goal for the England family was to effect as much positive change as possible with their year-end donation. Smith outlined the current economic situation of some of the school’s families and explained to the Englands how their donation could affect students and families. After some careful consideration, Dave England reached out to the school and notified them that he would in fact like to make a donation to GES. Dave indicated that he would love for this donation to start a “homegrown” movement of donations to local organizations.

