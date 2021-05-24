Whitefield School Holds 2021 National Junior Honor Society Induction

WHITEFIELD, NH — Nine students from the Whitefield Elementary School were inducted into the White Mountain Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society May 19.
Stinson Myles, a WES seventh grader, along with Michelle Cote and Amanda Garneau, WES NJHS advisors conducted the evening ceremony as they spoke on the principles of the organization, lit the ceremonial candles which represent each of the five pillars of NJHS, led the group in the pledge and closed the ceremony.
In addition, School Resource Officer Jennifer Lemoine, the 2021 guest speaker, discussed how the little decisions made in life lead up to large positive moments such as being inducted into the National Junior Honor Society.
“Using examples from each of the inductee essays, I explained how their individual choices seem small, but they are part of the greater good that leaves a positive impact in the world. Sometimes doing good or making the ‘right’ decision isn’t easy. Peers, family and staff were identified as their ‘people,’ whom they can count on to be there and support them in making the right choices,” said Lemoine.
This year’s ceremony marked the Whitefield school’s 28th induction ceremony and a return to in-person celebrations.
Principal Micheal Cronin said, “I am proud of the decisions and accomplishments that these students have made over the past few years. They persevered through a very challenging set of circumstances this year and stayed the course. That makes their nomination and induction even more impressive.”
The WES staff and administration congratulates the following students who show excellence in leadership, citizenship, scholarship, character, and service not only in their school community but in their actual communities on a daily basis: Grade 8, Giana Ansaldi, Andrew Deniz and Axel Fjel; Grade 7, Madelyn D’Agnese, Alexander Harden, Andrew Harden, Gabriella Lynch, Stinson Myles and Chase Pillotte.
