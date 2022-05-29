Whitefield School Holds National Junior Honor Society Induction

Recently inducted into The Whitefield School's Junior National Honor Society are: from left, Annabelle Walker, Tanner Davenport, Angeline Winter, Joshua Smith, Eiraine Waterman, Maeghan Russo and Elizabeth Mooney. (Courtesy photo)
WHITEFIELD, NH — Seven students from The Whitefield School were inducted into their Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society on May 24.
Current NJHS members, Stinson Myles, Madelynn D’Agnese, Andrew Harden, Gabriella Lynch and Chase Pilotte, along with Amanda Garneau, NJHS adviser, and Michael Cronin, principal, lead the evening as they spoke on the principles of the organization, lit the ceremonial candles which represent each of the five pillars of NJHS, and lead the group in the NJHS pledge.
In addition, Assistant Principal Sharal Plumley was the 2022 guest speaker. As part of her speech, she read “Hooray for You! A Celebration Of “You-ness,” by Marianne Richmond.
This year’s ceremony marked Whitefield School’s 29th induction ceremony. Principal Cronin said, “I am proud of the decisions and accomplishments that these students have made over the past few years. They persevered through a very challenging set of circumstances this year and stayed the course. That makes their nomination and induction even more impressive. We are looking forward to their future accomplishments.”
The following students at Whitefield School have shown excellence in leadership, citizenship, scholarship, character and service, not only in their school community, but in their actual communities on a daily basis:
Grade 7: Elizabeth Mooney, Maeghan Russo, Joshua Smith and Eiraine Waterman.
Grade 6: Angeline Winter, Tanner Davenport and Annabelle Walker.
