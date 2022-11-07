WOODSVILLE, NH — Woodsville High School recently announced their Students of the Month for October and November 2022.
Stevie Warf, the October Student of the Month at WHS, is integral to creating the yearbook this year and has taken it upon herself to become knowledgeable about all facets of the yearbook. She also attended the Jostens Professional Development Day in Concord recently, where she learned more about the intricacies of the yearbook, how it is developed, and how to be a successful leader. Stevie plays a crucial role in the yearbook coming together successfully. She is also an active member of the Junior Class Executive Council.
Wiktoria Wawrzyniak is the November 2022 Student of the Month. Wiktoria is also very much involved with the yearbook this year and has taken on the role of handling everything to do with the seniors and their pages. As a new addition to WHS, she has stepped in and made sure each senior has what they need to be recognized, taking the lead with the senior pages and contributing templates to other pages so that the rest of the team can work seamlessly. She puts in total effort despite the struggles of being in a new school in a new country.
