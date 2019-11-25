WHS HALLOWEEN FUNDRAISER

The students and staff of Woodsville High School got their spooky on Oct. 31 by dressing up in costumes for the National Honors Society’s “Trick Or Treat For The United Nations Children’s Fund” event. $250 was raised, all of which will benefit UNICEF. In order to wear a costume, the students and staff had to pay a dollar. This year, Principal Eric Chase (in front, second from left) agreed to dress up in an adult baby costume if the students raised $100. Thanks in part to Chase, the money was raised by Wednesday afternoon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.