WHS HALLOWEEN FUNDRAISER

The students and staff of Woodsville High School got their spooky on Oct. 31 by dressing up in costumes for the National Honors Society’s “Trick Or Treat For The United Nations Children’s Fund” event. $250 was raised, all of which will benefit UNICEF. In order to wear a costume, the students and staff had to pay a dollar. This year, Principal Eric Chase (in front, second from left) agreed to dress up in an adult baby costume if the students raised $100. Thanks in part to Chase, the money was raised by Wednesday afternoon.
