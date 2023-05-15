WHS Juniors Chosen To Be Class Marshalls For 2023 Graduates

Woodsville High School recently announced that juniors, Mackenzie Griswold and Ben Taylor have been chosen as the Class Marshalls for the graduating Class of 2023.
The role of Class Marshall is a prestigious honor bestowed upon students who have demonstrated academic excellence, leadership and a solid commitment to their class and school community throughout their high school journey. Mackenzie and Ben have exemplified these qualities and more.
Both students have consistently shown academic diligence, leadership skills and a dedication to service that has positively impacted our school community.
“Mackenzie and Ben’s commitment to their studies, peers, and community truly stand out. They embody the spirit and character of Woodsville High School,” said Jill Nichols, WHS Senior Class advisor. “We are incredibly proud to have them represent the Class of 2023 as Class Marshalls.”
Mackenzie and Ben will play a pivotal role in graduation ceremonies and other important school events. Their responsibility is a testament to their hard work, dedication and the respect they’ve earned from faculty and peers alike.
