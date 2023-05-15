WHS Juniors Chosen To Be Class Marshalls For 2023 Graduates
Woodsville High School's Class Marshalls for the Class of 2023, Mackenzie Griswold and Ben Taylor. (Courtesy photo)

Woodsville High School recently announced that juniors, Mackenzie Griswold and Ben Taylor have been chosen as the Class Marshalls for the graduating Class of 2023.

The role of Class Marshall is a prestigious honor bestowed upon students who have demonstrated academic excellence, leadership and a solid commitment to their class and school community throughout their high school journey. Mackenzie and Ben have exemplified these qualities and more.

