A couple years, ago four bat houses were made by previous Woodsville High School National Honor Society members. Two of these bat houses went to local homes. The two remaining bat houses were mounted at the Bedell Bridge in Haverhill, N.H. on Sept. 23 by the WHS NHS members from the Class of 2021, with the help of Scott Edwards. Shown with the bat houses are, from left at top, Nye Adamkowski and Emily Prest, and below, Olivia Sarkis and Annabelle Townsend. (Courtesy Photo)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- US priest who founded Knights of Columbus is beatified
- 10-foot python removed from under car hood in Florida
- Off-duty trooper in Halloween costume stops wrong-way driver
- Editorial: EAI Senate Roll Call
- Blake Betz Prepares For College Through Upward Bound Program
- Martin Luther King Jr. Poster-Essay Contest For Middle School Students
- WHS NHS BAT HOUSE UPDATE
- FAMILY FUN AT CORNERSTONE
- VSAC Shows You How: Apply Now For VT State Grant & Scholarships
- Vermont governor says Travis Roy was a personal hero
- Judge orders Postal Service to take extraordinary measures
- Saturday’s Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.